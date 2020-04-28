(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Democratic countries across the world should avoid "a cold war" against China in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, David Miliband, the president of the International Rescue Committee and ex-foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday.

"My point is that we should not be declaring a cold war against China, that would be a retrograde thing to do, it would not be a wise thing to do, but we do need to rally the world's democracies to work together so that they can negotiate, compete and cooperate with countries like China on something like an equal basis," Miliband said in an interview with Sky news.

Miliband also called for more global cooperation via G7 and G20 formats, and criticized the current approach of these organizations.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused China of attempting initially to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for a global investigation into the cause of the pandemic and China's response during the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan.