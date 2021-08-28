UrduPoint.com

Militant Attack In Eastern DRC Kills 19 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:42 PM

Militant Attack in Eastern DRC Kills 19 - Authorities

Militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical group are suspected of killing 19 people in an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's province of North Kivu, the head of the province's Buliki area said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical group are suspected of killing 19 people in an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's province of North Kivu, the head of the province's Buliki area said on Saturday.

"In the morning, we found many bodies of civilians killed by the militants. In addition to the five killed on Friday, another 14 bodies were found in the village of Kasanzi. As a result, the preliminary death toll has reached 19," Kalunga Meso said, as quoted by the 7sur7 news outlet.

The militants also reportedly set fire to the houses of civilians and looted property.

ADF insurgents are believed to be responsible for regular acts of violence in the DRС and neighboring Uganda, where the group was initially formed in the 1990s to fight the government. The Ugandan authorities label the rebel group as a terrorist organization.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Russia Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda 2017 Government

Recent Stories

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

13 seconds ago
 Sindh govt involves in massive corruption, kickbac ..

Sindh govt involves in massive corruption, kickback: Farrukh

19 seconds ago
 PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

2 minutes ago
 Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Rea ..

Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid

2 minutes ago
 PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

4 minutes ago
 Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.