UrduPoint.com

Militant Attack In Eastern Syria Kills Three Civilians, Injures 21 More - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:48 PM

A militant attack in the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria killed three civilians and injured 21 more on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) A militant attack in the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria killed three civilians and injured 21 more on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported.

According to SANA, terrorists targeted a bus carrying civilians.

