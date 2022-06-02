Militant Attack In Eastern Syria Kills Three Civilians, Injures 21 More - State Media
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:48 PM
A militant attack in the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria killed three civilians and injured 21 more on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) A militant attack in the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria killed three civilians and injured 21 more on Thursday, state news agency SANA reported.
According to SANA, terrorists targeted a bus carrying civilians.