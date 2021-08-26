UrduPoint.com

Militant Attack In Southern Syria Leaves One Soldier Dead, 8 Others Injured - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) One soldier was killed and eight others received injuries after a truck delivering food to the Syrian army was attacked by militants in the southern province of Daraa, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The militants ambushed a truck with food supplies for the Syrian army on the Nawa-Al Sheikh Maskin highway.

As a result, one soldier was killed and eight were injured," the source said.

On Wednesday night, a group of militants assassinated Judge Faisal Khalil in the town of Nawa.

In late July, a military field source told Sputnik that the Syrian army had launched an offensive to neutralize terrorist groups in Daraa who had refused to lay down arms.

Earlier in August, the United Nations called for a ceasefire between the Syrian government forces and the rebels in the province to ease the suffering of civilians.

