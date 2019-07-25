Militant Attack Kills 37 Security Officers In Afghanistan's North - Province Head
At least 37 security officers were killed after insurgents attacked a checkpoint in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, Wafiullah Rahmani, the provincial council chief, told Sputnik
"[A total of] 37 members of [Afghan] security forces were killed during the night as a result of an attack launched by militants against a security checkpoint in the Takhar province in northern Afghanistan," Rahmani said.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.