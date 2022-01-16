Militant Attack on DRC Village Leave 10 Dead, 11 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) A militant attack on a remote village in the Democratic Republic of Congo has left 11 people dead and 10 injured, media reported Sunday citing local officials.

"At the moment, we have the provisional toll of 11 civilians killed by the attackers and 10 wounded. They were killed in Kokonyange village," said Jonas Lemi Zorabo, a regional head in the DRC's Ituri province, told the news site 7sur7.cd.

Zorabo went on to claim that militants from armed groups like CODECO and FPIC are behind the attack on the village.

The DRC is currently facing a variety of different rebel and militant groups operating in the eastern part of the country. CODECO operates in the province of Ituri with its armed forces composed of representatives of the Lendu people.

The violent conflict between the agricultural Lendu and pastoralist Hema ethnic groups in Ituri over the scarcity of land has been ongoing for decades.