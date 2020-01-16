(@imziishan)

Syrian militants opened fire on Thursday at residential areas in the northwestern city of Aleppo, killing four people and injuring more than 20 others, media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Syrian militants opened fire on Thursday at residential areas in the northwestern city of Aleppo, killing four people and injuring more than 20 others, media reported.

According to a Syrian radio station, Sham FM, the attacks targeted the city's As-Sukkari and Aazamia neighborhoods.

The Syrian government launched an offensive in the nearby Idlib province last month in an effort to flush out residue militant forces.

In response, militants in Aleppo are said to have recently intensified rocket and mine shelling of the densely-populated city, which is home to thousands of displaced people.