BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The deadly militant attacks in western Niger, which killed scores of people, do not weaken the European Union's determination to defeat terrorism, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune, Almou Hassane, said that nearly 100 people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in militant attacks on two villages in the West African country. On Saturday, a local military source told Sputnik that at least 58 civilians had been killed in an attack by suspected militants on a village near the border with Mali.

"About 100 people have been killed as a result of several attacks.

These barbaric actions will not hinder the ongoing process of peaceful and democratic transition. They also do not undermine our determination to relentlessly fight terrorism," Borrel wrote on Twitter.

The Saturday attacks took place on the day of the announcement of the presidential election's preliminary results. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

Niger held the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27.