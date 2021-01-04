UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militant Attacks In Niger Do Not Sabotage EU's Determination To Fight Terrorism - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

Militant Attacks in Niger Do Not Sabotage EU's Determination to Fight Terrorism - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The deadly militant attacks in western Niger, which killed scores of people, do not weaken the European Union's determination to defeat terrorism, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune, Almou Hassane, said that nearly 100 people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in militant attacks on two villages in the West African country. On Saturday, a local military source told Sputnik that at least 58 civilians had been killed in an attack by suspected militants on a village near the border with Mali.

"About 100 people have been killed as a result of several attacks.

These barbaric actions will not hinder the ongoing process of peaceful and democratic transition. They also do not undermine our determination to relentlessly fight terrorism," Borrel wrote on Twitter.

The Saturday attacks took place on the day of the announcement of the presidential election's preliminary results. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

Niger held the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Militants Vote Twitter European Union Mali Niger February December Border Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

30 minutes ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

6 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.