UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militant Attacks In North Of Burkina Faso Claim Lives Of 29 People - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:50 AM

Militant Attacks in North of Burkina Faso Claim Lives of 29 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Twin attacks of militants in Burkina Faso's northern province of Sanmatenga, claimed lives of 29 people, local media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that at least 20 people died in the attacks of militants. In the first incident the attackers detonated a bomb planted on a car. The second attack took place 50 kilometers (31 miles) away, when the militants shot the bicycle drivers carrying food products.

As a result of the explosion, 15 people were killed and six more injured, while 14 more were killed in the second attack, the Burkina 24 media outlet reported citing the government.

The government reportedly pledged to implement all necessary measures to ensure transport security following the deadly incidents.

The country is facing security instability as the two major Islamic groups Ansarul Islam, and the Support Group for islam and Muslims, have been carrying regular attacks on civilians.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Car Died Burkina Faso Sunday Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Free internet offered on public transport buses in ..

4 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

4 hours ago

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

8 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

8 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.