Militant Attacks in North of Burkina Faso Claim Lives of 29 People - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Twin attacks of militants in Burkina Faso's northern province of Sanmatenga, claimed lives of 29 people, local media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, media reported that at least 20 people died in the attacks of militants. In the first incident the attackers detonated a bomb planted on a car. The second attack took place 50 kilometers (31 miles) away, when the militants shot the bicycle drivers carrying food products.

As a result of the explosion, 15 people were killed and six more injured, while 14 more were killed in the second attack, the Burkina 24 media outlet reported citing the government.

The government reportedly pledged to implement all necessary measures to ensure transport security following the deadly incidents.

The country is facing security instability as the two major Islamic groups Ansarul Islam, and the Support Group for islam and Muslims, have been carrying regular attacks on civilians.