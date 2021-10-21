UrduPoint.com

Militant Attacks On DRC Villages Kill 16 Civilians - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:32 PM

Militant Attacks on DRC Villages Kill 16 Civilians - Watchdog

A series of militant attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) claimed the lives of 16 civilians, the Kivu Security Tracker reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) A series of militant attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) claimed the lives of 16 civilians, the Kivu Security Tracker reported on Thursday.

"At least 16 civilians were killed last night in the villages of Mayele, #Kalembo and Toya (#Beni territory, North#Kivu)," the watchdog said on Twitter.

The Tracker, which is a joint project of the Congo Research Group and Human Rights Watch, suspects the attacks were carried out by insurgents from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) movement.

According to the project, at least 944 people have been killed in the regions of North Kivu and Ituri since May 6, when a state of siege was declared.

Numerous rebel and militant groups are active in eastern DRC. The ADF was formed in 1995 and operates in the DRC and Uganda. The group promotes radical islam and is labeled terrorist by Uganda. The United Nations has blamed hundreds of civilian casualties on the ADF since 2014.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Twitter Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda May From

Recent Stories

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

13 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention o ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Unaware About Detention of 4 Russian Citizens

33 seconds ago
 Turkey Interested in Continuation of Russia-NATO D ..

Turkey Interested in Continuation of Russia-NATO Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

34 seconds ago
 KP Govt plans 19 new projects to promote interfait ..

KP Govt plans 19 new projects to promote interfaith harmony

36 seconds ago
 HEC invites faculty of public sector HEIs for int' ..

HEC invites faculty of public sector HEIs for int'l fellowship

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.