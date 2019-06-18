MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Militants opened mortar fire on Kudehi in Syria's Aleppo province, killing 11 civilians and leaving another 15 wounded, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Monday.

"The Kudehi settlement in Aleppo province was subjected to mortar fire from the positions of militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group [former Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia]... As a result of the shelling, 11 civilians were killed and 15 wounded," Bakin said.