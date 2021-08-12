Militant Groups Hinder Unification of Armed Forces in Libya - LNA

The Libyan National Army (LNA) does not oppose unification of the country's military structures, but the merger should be between legitimate forces and not with Tripoli-based radical armed groups, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, the head of the LNA Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) does not oppose unification of the country's military structures, but the merger should be between legitimate forces and not with Tripoli-based radical armed groups, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, the head of the LNA Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik.

"There are armed groups, and they are different, including ideologically. There are groups involved in human trafficking ... There are also radical groups. You cannot merge them with the army. We are a legitimate organization supported by parliament. It is important to comply with the agreement on the disbandment of armed militant formations and observe the conditions for the merger of those who can join the armed forces," al-Mahjoub said.

The previous Government of National Accord (GNA) took the wrong path, backing the armed groups, he added.

In October 2020, Libya's warring parties, GNA and the LNA, signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during UN-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva.

In February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.

A severe political crisis in the North African country has been ongoing since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into a duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has been recently attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.