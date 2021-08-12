UrduPoint.com

Militant Groups Hinder Unification Of Armed Forces In Libya - LNA

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:23 PM

Militant Groups Hinder Unification of Armed Forces in Libya - LNA

The Libyan National Army (LNA) does not oppose unification of the country's military structures, but the merger should be between legitimate forces and not with Tripoli-based radical armed groups, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, the head of the LNA Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) does not oppose unification of the country's military structures, but the merger should be between legitimate forces and not with Tripoli-based radical armed groups, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub, the head of the LNA Moral Guidance Department, told Sputnik.

"There are armed groups, and they are different, including ideologically. There are groups involved in human trafficking ... There are also radical groups. You cannot merge them with the army. We are a legitimate organization supported by parliament. It is important to comply with the agreement on the disbandment of armed militant formations and observe the conditions for the merger of those who can join the armed forces," al-Mahjoub said.

The previous Government of National Accord (GNA) took the wrong path, backing the armed groups, he added.

In October 2020, Libya's warring parties, GNA and the LNA, signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during UN-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva.

In February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.

A severe political crisis in the North African country has been ongoing since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into a duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has been recently attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

Related Topics

Election Army Syria Parliament Iraq Geneva Libya February October December 2020 Moral From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new m ..

UAE&#039;s youth remains a basic enabler for new media: WAM Director-General

1 minute ago
 China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo por ..

China partly shuts world's third busiest cargo port over virus case

8 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on ..

Lok Virsa to organize special cultural programs on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 Worst violations of Covid SOPs come from politicia ..

Worst violations of Covid SOPs come from politicians: Asad Umar

8 minutes ago
 5.2-magnitude quake hits 124 km E of Pondaguitan, ..

5.2-magnitude quake hits 124 km E of Pondaguitan, Philippines -- USGS

10 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,077,706 with ov ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,077,706 with over 40,000 new infections

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.