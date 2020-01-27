Militant Groups in Syria May Be Preparing Staged Chemical Attacks - State Media

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Illegal armed groups may be preparing staged chemical weapon attacks in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib in northern Syria, state-run Ikhbariya television channel reported on Monday, citing a military source.

"Armed groups with the support of Turkey are preparing a staged chemical attack in the west of Aleppo and Idlib with the aim of accusing the Syrian army and forcing it to stop the operation in the area," the statement said.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been waging a campaign to liberate the province of Idlib from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist group banned in Russia) and other militant groups since December 2019.

Military and media reports suggest significant military advances have been achieved by late January.

The Syrian government has repeatedly warned that terrorist groups attempt to use chemical weapons against civilian populations in towns they hold in order to blame it on the SAA.

Damascus maintains that vast amount of evidence, including videos and photo material which caused much outcry in the West, is outright fabricated with the sole aim of vilifying the regime of President Bashar Assad.