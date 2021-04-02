Niger's newly-elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, hit out at "terrorist groups whose barbarity has exceeded every limit" after taking the helm Friday of a country struggling with two militant insurgencies

These groups "carry out large-scale massacres of innocent civilians, and in doing so, commit real war crimes," Bazoum declared.

His inauguration marked the first handover between elected leaders in Niger's 60-year post-independence history, but militant attacks and an alleged attempted coup have overshadowed ceremonies.