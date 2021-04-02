UrduPoint.com
Militant-hit Niger's New President Blasts 'terrorists' For 'war Crimes'

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:47 PM

Militant-hit Niger's new president blasts 'terrorists' for 'war crimes'

Niger's newly-elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, hit out at "terrorist groups whose barbarity has exceeded every limit" after taking the helm Friday of a country struggling with two militant insurgencies

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Niger's newly-elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, hit out at "terrorist groups whose barbarity has exceeded every limit" after taking the helm Friday of a country struggling with two militant insurgencies.

These groups "carry out large-scale massacres of innocent civilians, and in doing so, commit real war crimes," Bazoum declared.

His inauguration marked the first handover between elected leaders in Niger's 60-year post-independence history, but militant attacks and an alleged attempted coup have overshadowed ceremonies.

