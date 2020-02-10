Militant shelling has killed three civilians in the Hamdaniya district on the outskirts of the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reported

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Militant shelling has killed three civilians in the Hamdaniya district on the outskirts of the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Sunday, a rocket fired by militants in Hamdaniya entered a residential building through a second-story window, causing a powerful explosion. Three people died and two more were seriously injured as a result of the blast.

"I knew them well. The mother worked in a butter factory. One of the children was a schoolboy, the other was a student. The husband was a simple worker. They were ordinary people - why were they killed? How were they to blame?" Mohammad Salih, a neighbor of the victims said.

In total, militants fired five rockets during the incident in the suburb of Aleppo.

"The explosions were about 100 meters [328 feet] apart from one another. One shell fell near a cafe. It is good that it was already closing, as there was nobody there," eyewitness Alya Lakhsin told reporters.

Local residents collected cinder blocks and the rocket's chassis from the rubble, while shrapnel from the shelling damaged cars and other residential buildings in the vicinity.

Five people in critical condition were brought to a local hospital during the evening after the shelling. Doctors remarked that they had not encountered such severe injuries from shrapnel fragments in a long time.

"Every wounded person had injuries over their bodies: arms, legs, chest, and abdomen. Two had open head wounds, and both died," a doctor remarked.

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, has said that armed groups, including the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist cell (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia), continue to violate a ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The reconciliation center recorded 20 such violations over the course of the previous day.