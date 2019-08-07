UrduPoint.com
Militant Who Planned Terror Attack Neutralized In Russia's Ingushetia - Antiterrorism Body

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:59 AM

Militant Who Planned Terror Attack Neutralized in Russia's Ingushetia - Antiterrorism Body

A militant who was preparing to conduct a terror attack was neutralized on Wednesday in Russia's Ingushetia during a raid by the Federal Security Service, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) A militant who was preparing to conduct a terror attack was neutralized on Wednesday in Russia's Ingushetia during a raid by the Federal Security Service, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement.

A counterterror operation started at 4.30 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT) in Ingushetia's village of Voznesenskoye.

"This night, as the Russian Federal Security Service was conducting a law enforcement intelligence operation in the Republic of Ingushetia, it received information that an armed bandit planning to conduct a terror attack was staying in a private house in Voznesenskoye," the NAC said, adding that the militant refused to surrender, opened fire against the law enforcers and was neutralized during a gunfight.

No law enforcers have lost their lives in the operation, and there are no civilian injuries, the committee said.

"A ready-to-use improvised explosive device, grenades, automated weapons and ordnance were found on the site of the gunfight," the NAC added.

The criminal has been identified. He used to recruit Ingushetia residents in order to create a terror cell, while he also planned to join a terrorist organization in Syria after conducting the planned attack, the NAC specified.

