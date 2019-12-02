Militants Attack Church in Eastern Burkina Faso, Kill at Least 14 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) At least 14 people were killed on Sunday by militants, who attacked a protestant church in the eastern part of Burkina Faso, media reported.

According to Burkina Faso's Infowakat news outlet, a group of gunmen entered the church in the department of Foutouri and opened fire at the worshipers.

Unidentified militants also attacked positions of the security forces not far from the assaulted church and killed three officers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.