Militants Attack Convoy Of Regional Official In Northern Nigeria, 8 People Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) At least eight people have been killed as a result of a militants' attack on the emir of the Kaura Namoda area in the northern Nigerian state of Zamfara, Nigeria's media reported.

The list of the victims includes three police officers, while the emir remained unharmed, the Vanguard news outlet reported on late Friday.

The incident took place not far from the state of Katsina where the Boko Haram terrorist group (which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, banned in Russia) has recently kidnapped hundreds of pupils.

Boko Haram is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in the western African region. Nigeria, along with Niger, Cameroon, and Chad, are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

More Stories From World

