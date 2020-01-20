Militants attack key aid facility in northeast Nigeria

Heavily armed militants have carried out an "extremely violent" attack on a vital aid facility housing United Nations workers in northeast Nigeria, the UN said Monday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Heavily armed militants have carried out an "extremely violent" attack on a vital aid facility housing United Nations workers in northeast Nigeria, the UN said Monday.

No aid workers were harmed in the assault, but a military source said that one soldier and four assailants died in the ensuing gunfight.

Islamists in several trucks fitted with machine guns stormed the humanitarian hub near a camp holding 55,000 displaced people in the remote town of Ngala on Saturday, humanitarian and military sources said.

The UN said it "was outraged by the extremely violent attack on this key humanitarian facility where five United Nations staff were staying at the time of the incident".

The attack is the latest to target aid workers trying to tackle the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the decade-long insurgency in northeast Nigeria.