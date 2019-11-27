UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants' Attack Leaves 14 People Dead In Eastern DR Congo - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:23 PM

Militants' Attack Leaves 14 People Dead in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

Fourteen people were killed by militants in the eastern province of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Fourteen people were killed by militants in the eastern province of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), media reported on Wednesday.

According to Congolese news outlet Actualite, the attack is likely to have been organized by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group.

The number of victims may reportedly further increase.

DR Congo has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the Ugandan government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia Congo Uganda May 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

3 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

4 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

4 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

27 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.