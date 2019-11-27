Militants' Attack Leaves 14 People Dead in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fourteen people were killed by militants in the eastern province of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), media reported on Wednesday

According to Congolese news outlet Actualite, the attack is likely to have been organized by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group.

The number of victims may reportedly further increase.

DR Congo has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the Ugandan government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).