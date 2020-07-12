UrduPoint.com
Militants Attack Supply Convoy On Its Way To US Base In Iraq - Security Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:50 AM

Militants Attack Supply Convoy On Its Way to US Base in Iraq - Security Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A supply convoy headed to a US military base in Iraq came under attack, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

"Four trucks were attacked in the Najme region between Diwaniyah and As-Samawah," the source said.

According to the security source, the trucks were carrying supplies from Basra to one of US bases in Iraq.

Militants on pickup trucks attacked the supply convoy, forcing it to stop, got the drivers out of the vehicles and set the convoy trucks on fire. All the convoy drivers were Iraqi citizens, the source told Sputnik.

The militants then left in an unknown direction, according to the security source.

