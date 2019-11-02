UrduPoint.com
Militants Attack Syrian Forces Positions In Latakia - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Militants Attack Syrian Forces Positions in Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Three Syrian armed forces' positions in the Latakia province have been attacked by radical Islamist militants, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

Over the last 24 hours the Russian side has registered 14 ceasefire breaches in provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo, and Latakia.

"Also the [Syrian] government forces' positions in the settlements of Acre, Tel Rasha, and Zuweiqat in the Latakia province have been shot at by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group [banned in Russia] and foreign militants," Borenkov said.

The Syrian troops have not suffered losses, according to the major general.

Your Thoughts and Comments

