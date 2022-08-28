Militants Attack Syrian Military Outpost Killing One Soldier - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Militants from the US-controlled At-Tanf area in Syria have attacked a position of the 134th tank brigade of the Syrian armed forces, killing one soldier and injuring another two, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Militants from illegal armed groups operating in the At-Tanf area, in the territory controlled by the US-led 'international coalition,' attacked a outpost of a combined team of the 134th tank brigade of the Syrian armed forces," Egorov said, adding that "as a result of the destruction of a makeshift unmanned strike vehicle launched by the militants, one Syrian soldier died, another two received heavy injuries."