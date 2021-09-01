Militants Attack Syrian Public Agencies, Army in Daraa, Kill 4 Soldiers - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The situation in the Syrian province of Daraa significantly deteriorated, terrorists attacked state institutions and the local army, killing four soldiers and wounding eight more, Rear Adm.

Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the Daraa al-Balad region of Daraa Province significantly deteriorated. A number of government agencies, as well as units of government forces carrying out tasks to maintain law and order, have been attacked by underground terrorist cells. Four Syrian soldiers were killed, eight more were injured," Kulit said at a briefing.