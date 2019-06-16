Militants Attacked 7 Settlements in 2 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Militant groups shelled settlements in Syria's Latakia and Hama provinces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours [the militants] have carried out shelling attacks against the settlements of Kastal-al-Borj (two times), Kara-Jagez, Safsafa, Bsharfa, Saraf, Rasha, and Akch-Bayer in Latakia province, as well as Hama and Huayz in Hama province" the statement said.

Additionally, six Syrians, including two children, were given medical attention by Russian military medics, the center said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.