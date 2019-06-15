UrduPoint.com
Militants Attacked Settlements In 2 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:01 AM

Militants Attacked Settlements in 2 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Militant groups shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants have attacked the settlements of Beyt-Smaira, Kara-Jagez,Nahshabba Darh-Abu-Asad, Ruyeset-Iskander, Eyn-al-Naur, Eyn-al-Hanzir, Rasha, Ardash-Dag and Hamrat in Latakia province, Huayz and Hamamiyat in Hama province," the statement read.

Over the same period, the reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian actions in the settlements of Wadi-al-Ayun, Tartous province, and Sahur-3 district of Aleppo, according to the statement.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

