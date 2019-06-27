Militants Attacked Settlements in 3 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

UrduPoint.com
Thu 27th June 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Militant groups shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia over the past day, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Djubb al-Zarur, Ikko, Mamuhiyah, al-Areim, Ein-al-Qantara, Safsafa, Ein al-Ashra in Latakia province, Hamamiyat, Tal Mitvazi in Hama province, Nic and al-Buraidj in Aleppo province," the center said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

