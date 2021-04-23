UrduPoint.com
Militants Attacked Syrian Army Positions In Idlib, Killing 2 Servicemen - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Militants Attacked Syrian Army Positions in Idlib, Killing 2 Servicemen - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Militants attacked the positions of the Syrian army in the province of Idlib, two Syrian soldiers were killed, at least two terrorists were eliminated, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, a sabotage group of militants attacked the positions of the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic in the area of the village of Ruaikha, Idlib province," Karpov said.

At least two terrorists were killed in the course of repelling the attack. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and another one was wounded.

"Having suffered losses, the militants retreated to the settlement of Zigata," Karpov added.

More Stories From World

