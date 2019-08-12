UrduPoint.com
Militants Attacks Left 27 Syrian Servicemen Killed From August 10-11 - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Militants Attacks Left 27 Syrian Servicemen Killed From August 10-11 - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Militants attacked positions of the Syrian government troops on Saturday and Sunday, leaving 27 servicemen killed and seven more injured, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"All attacks by militants from terror groups have been repelled by the Syrian government troops. The militants suffered heavy losses. A total of 23 servicemen of the Syrian Arab Army were killed and seven more injured while repelling the attacks," the center said.

