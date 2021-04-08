Militants Beheaded 12 Foreigners in Mozambique, Victims' Nationality Unknown Yet - Reports

Militants beheaded 12 foreigners in Mozambique, there is no information on the nationality of the victims yet, the Times newspaper reported citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Militants beheaded 12 foreigners in Mozambique, there is no information on the nationality of the victims yet, the Times newspaper reported citing local police.

The head of the local police told the publication that the bodies of the dead had been found near a hotel in the city of Palma, which was attacked by militants in late March.

"In total there were 12, they were all foreigners, I don't know what nationality but they were all white. They had been decapitated ... and they had their hands tied," a policeman from Quitunda settlement was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), last week announced seizure of the city of Palma in Mozambique, fighting for it continued since March 24. On April 2, the police of Mozambique told Sputnik that there were no militants in the city any longer.