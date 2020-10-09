UrduPoint.com
Militants Blow Up School In Refugee Camp In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Militants Blow Up School in Refugee Camp in Southern Afghanistan - Police

Militants blew up a school building in a refugee camp in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the provincial police, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, said on Thursday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Militants blew up a school building in a refugee camp in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the provincial police, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, said on Thursday in a statement.

"Last night, militants planted bombs and destroyed a school in a refugee camp in the Zhari district," the spokesman said, adding that the school was newly-built.

A source told Sputnik that the school's construction, which cost $65,000, was jointly financed by the Afghan Rural Rehabilitation Ministry and the Iqra development project.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

More Stories From World

