Militants Blow Up School in Refugee Camp in Southern Afghanistan - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Militants blew up a school building in a refugee camp in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the provincial police, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, said on Thursday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Militants blew up a school building in a refugee camp in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on Wednesday night, a spokesman for the provincial police, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, said on Thursday in a statement.

"Last night, militants planted bombs and destroyed a school in a refugee camp in the Zhari district," the spokesman said, adding that the school was newly-built.

A source told Sputnik that the school's construction, which cost $65,000, was jointly financed by the Afghan Rural Rehabilitation Ministry and the Iqra development project.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.