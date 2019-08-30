UrduPoint.com
Militants Breach Ceasefire In Idlib Zone 28 Times Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Fri 30th August 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Russian military registered 28 instances of shelling in Syria over the past 24 hours, with militant strikes targeting the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 28 attacks were registered on August 28. Illegal armed groups have shelled the settlements of Sheikh-Maqsoud, Benyamin, Sabiqiyah, Aleppo and Maqanis al-Duwairy in Aleppo province; Kinsabba, Ain al-Qantara, Al Assi, Bait Djnauro, Argash Dag, Sanjakah, Qara Galia, Safsafa, Qara Djagez, Sandran, Ain al-Ashrah and Djurin in Latakia province; and Sukkoriyah in Idlib province," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria said.

The center called upon all illegal armed groups to refrain from military provocations and adhere to the political settlement of the crisis in Syria.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for military assistance in countering the armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations. The government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories and concluded a ceasefire agreement with the opposition.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

