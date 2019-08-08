Militants Breach Ceasefire in Idlib Zone 42 Times in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone has significantly worsened as the illegal armed groups operating in the area have violated the ceasefire regime 42 times in the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Wednesday.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone has sharply deteriorated as the commanders of militants groups operating on its territory refused to comply with the ceasefire introduced on August 2," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin said at a daily briefing.

"In the past 24 hours, the number of shellings by illegal armed groups has significantly increased. On August 6, 42 shellings were registered," the general specified.

The Russian center registered 25 violations of ceasefire by militants on August 5.