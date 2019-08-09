UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Breach Ceasefire In Idlib Zone 46 Times In Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Militants Breach Ceasefire in Idlib Zone 46 Times in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone continues to deteriorate as the illegal armed groups operating in the area violated the ceasefire regime 46 times in the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

"We continue to note a sharp deterioration of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The number of shellings by illegal armed groups continues to increase. A total of 46 shellings were registered in the past 24 hours," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin said at a daily briefing.

According to Bakin, 2 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 13 soldiers were wounded. In addition, 5 civilians were injured in the shellings.

 The Russian center registered 42 violations of ceasefire by militants on August 7.

Related Topics

Injured Militants Army Syria Russia Idlib August

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

1 hour ago

PPP leaders fail to represent Sindh in Parliament: ..

11 minutes ago

UN Says Aware of US-Turkey Talks on Syria Safe Zon ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Believes Inciters of Conflicts ..

11 minutes ago

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.