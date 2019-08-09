Militants Breach Ceasefire in Idlib Zone 46 Times in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone continues to deteriorate as the illegal armed groups operating in the area violated the ceasefire regime 46 times in the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

"We continue to note a sharp deterioration of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The number of shellings by illegal armed groups continues to increase. A total of 46 shellings were registered in the past 24 hours," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin said at a daily briefing.

According to Bakin, 2 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 13 soldiers were wounded. In addition, 5 civilians were injured in the shellings.

The Russian center registered 42 violations of ceasefire by militants on August 7.