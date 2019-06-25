Militants Breached Truce in 3 Syrian Provinces Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Militants have violated ceasefire in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama over the past day, with certain locations having been shelled several times, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Nahshabba (two times), Mamuhiyah (two times), Nabi-Yunes, Sandran, Jubb, al-Areym in Latakia province, Hamamiyat (four times), al-Asi, Huayz and Kornaz in Hama province and Nits in Aleppo province," the center said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out one humanitarian action in the settlement of Hamouriyah, Damascus province, the center added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.