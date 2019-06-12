UrduPoint.com
Militants Breached Truce In Syria's Latakia, Hama City In Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Militants have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian province of Latakia and the northern outskirts of the city of Hama over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, militants have carried out shelling attacks against the settlements of Jubb-al-Zarur (three times), Safsafa (two times), Rasha, Akch-Bayer, Eyn-al-Kantara, al-Areymi, Tall Metwasi and Nahshabba in Latakia province, and the northern outskirts of Hama city," Kupchishin said at a briefing.

He once again urged leaders of illegal armed groups to cease hostilities and move toward a peaceful settlement of the situation in areas they occupy.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

