Militants Carry Out 21 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:50 AM

Militants Carry Out 21 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants had carried out 21 attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.

"Twenty-one attacks were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered.

