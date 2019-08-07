Militants Commit 25 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Militants committed 25 ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"On August 5, 25 shelling [attacks] by illegal armed groups were registered. Militants shelled settlements ... in the province of Aleppo, ... the province of Latakia and ...

the province of Hama," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters.

The statement comes after Damascus announced a ceasefire in a de-escalation zone in Idlib after years of fighting with militant groups.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.