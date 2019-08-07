UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Commit 25 Ceasefire Breaches In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Militants Commit 25 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Militants committed 25 ceasefire violations in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"On August 5, 25 shelling [attacks] by illegal armed groups were registered. Militants shelled settlements ... in the province of Aleppo, ... the province of Latakia and ...

the province of Hama," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters.

The statement comes after Damascus announced a ceasefire in a de-escalation zone in Idlib after years of fighting with militant groups.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo August Refugee

Recent Stories

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

50 minutes ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

1 hour ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

1 hour ago

Cricket: West Indies v India 3rd T20 scoreboard

1 hour ago

Over 1.77m pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia throug ..

2 hours ago

"Nano-medicine, current scenario and future perspe ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.