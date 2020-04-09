MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Militants continue attempts to undermine the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib and make every effort to obstruct Russian-Turkish military patrols along the M4 highway linking Aleppo and Latakia, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Particularly worrying is the situation in the areas not controlled by Damascus - in Idlib, At Tanf and the northeast. In the Idlib de-escalation zone, the work to implement the Russian-Turkish memorandum continues ... The ceasefire is generally observed, but the militants have not stopped trying to disrupt our efforts," Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

In particular, she noted, militants are making every effort to obstruct the Russian-Turkish military patrols in the security corridor along the M4 highway.

"This once again confirms that terrorists are still running the show in Idlib. They are determined to continue the bloodshed," the spokeswoman added.

Joint patrols along the strategically important M4 highway, which is being currently controlled by militants, are conducted pursuant to a memorandum on a ceasefire in Idlib province agreed by the Russian and Turkish presidents during their talks in Moscow on March 5. A total of three joint patrols have since been conducted in the area.