MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Militants continue violating the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 37 cases of firing have been registered," Gen.

Yuri Borenkov said, listing settlements in the provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Hama that came under militants' fire.

He added that the Russian military had conducted air patrols along the route Kuweires airfiled - Metras airfield - Shwaikhan - Ain Issa - Mishrak - Bir Kantari - Bir Hamid - Kuweires airfiled.

He also urged the leaders of illegal armed groups to stop provocations and take a path of a peaceful settlement.