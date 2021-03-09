UrduPoint.com
Militants Disperse Protest In Northern Syria, 15 People Injured - Russian Military

Tue 09th March, 2021

Militants Disperse Protest in Northern Syria, 15 People Injured - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Fifteen people suffered injuries after militants dispersed a protest rally of civilians in northern Syria, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"In the Shaykh 'Aqil region in the west of the al-Bab settlement, 15 people were injured after militants dispersed a protest rally of civilians, who demand an end to the occupation, and about 10 [people] were detained," Karpov said during a briefing.

