Militants Dropped Bombs From Drones on Syrian Soldiers, Two Wounded -Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Militants use combat drones against the Syrian army: on Thursday they dropped bombs three times from them, two soldiers were wounded, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"On December 19, at 09:45, a bomb was dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces at Nabi Yunis (one kilometer east of the city of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province). Two Syrian servicemen were wounded in the explosion," Borenkov said.

He said that at 10.30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. militants also dropped bombs from the UAV on the city of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province. There were no casualties among civilians and military personnel. Minor damage was inflicted upon a number of buildings.