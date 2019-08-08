UrduPoint.com
Militants Fire 4 Rockets At Hmeimim Airbase, No Damage Sustained - Russian Military

Militants Fire 4 Rockets at Hmeimim Airbase, No Damage Sustained - Russian Military

Syrian militants on Thursday fired four rockets from a multiple-launch rocket system in the direction of Russia's Hmeimim airbase, no damages or casualties were sustained as the rockets hit a nearby village, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Syrian militants on Thursday fired four rockets from a multiple-launch rocket system in the direction of Russia's Hmeimim airbase, no damages or casualties were sustained as the rockets hit a nearby village, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On August 8, at about 04.

00 pm Moscow time [13:00 GMT], air defenses at Russia's Hmeimim airbase detected a launch of four multiple salvo rockets approaching the base from the Kbana area in Latakia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the airbase is operating normally as no damage or injuries were caused by the rockets, which hit a settlement located about 2 kilometers (some1.2 miles) to the north-east of the facility.

Meanwhile, Syrian security reports indicate that at least two local residents were killed and four more injured in the settlement hit by the militant rocket attack.

