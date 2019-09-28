Militants Fire Four Missiles at House in Paktika Province in Eastern Afghanistan

Militants have fired four missiles at houses in the Orgon district of Paktika province in the east of the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Militants have fired four missiles at houses in the Orgon district of Paktika province in the east of the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The missiles damaged the building. No casualties have been reported so far.

In the meantime, the spokesman for the local police chief told Sputnik that police discovered and destroyed six mines in the area.