MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) fired 25 rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at Syria's Al-Ghab Plain, as a result, a child was killed, nine civilians were wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"On September 1, at about 16:30, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group from the area of the village of Duwayr al-Akrad (12 kilometers northeast of Salma) opened fire from a multiple launch rocket system at the village of Jurin in the Al-Ghab Plain (13 kilometers southeast of Salma), firing 25 unguided rockets.

As a result of the terrorist strike, a child was killed, nine civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity," he said.

It is emphasized that the Russian reconciliation center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control.