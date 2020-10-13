UrduPoint.com
Militants From Abroad Planned Terrorist Attacks In Russia's Chechnya - Head Of Region

The four militants who were neutralized in the city of Grozny had come to the Chechen Republic in the south of Russia from abroad and were planning terrorist attacks in the region, the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Tuesday

"The law enforcement had learned in advance that members of an illegal armed group had arrived in the region," Kadyrov wrote in Telegram.

According to the head of the republic, local residents had helped find the suspects, as they timely informed the police about suspicious newcomers.

The four militants "were planning a series of terrorist attacks in the region," Kadyrov said, adding that the law enforcement found weapons, munitions, and communications devices on the scene.

The situation in the region is calm, no restrictions are being introduced, Kadyrov said.

