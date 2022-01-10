UrduPoint.com

Militants From Afghanistan Participated In Aggression Against Kazakhstan - Tokayev

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Foreign militants, including those from Afghanistan and the Middle East, have participated in the aggression against Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday

The president added that he has no doubt that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "terrorist attack.

"A well-organized and well-prepared act of aggression against Kazakhstan with the participation of foreign fighters mainly from Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan. There were also fighters from the Middle East. The idea was to form a zone of controlled chaos on our territory with the subsequent seizure of power. Therefore, an anti-terrorist operation was launched in Kazakhstan," Tokayev said in a statement.

