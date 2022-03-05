Militants From Idlib Go to Europe to Take Part in Ukraine Hostilities - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Militants of Albanian and Caucasus origin from the non-government controlled Syrian province of Idlib are heading to Europe to take part in hostilities in Ukraine, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"The Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties receives information about the departure of militants of Albanian and Caucasus origin from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone to Europe in order to take further part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," Zhuravlev said.