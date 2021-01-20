UrduPoint.com
Militants From Ukraine Were Part Of Gang Eliminated In Chechnya - Russian Antiterror Body

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Militants From Ukraine Were Part of Gang Eliminated in Chechnya - Russian Antiterror Body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Militants from Ukraine were part of the gang led by Aslan Byutukaev, who was eliminated in Chechnya, the Russian National Antiterror Committee (NAC) said.

Earlier in the day, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that six bandits had been killed, marking "end of underground criminals groups.

" The NAc said that during the special operation, five bandits had been eliminated; their leader Byutukaev was involved in the 2011 Domodedovo terrorist attack.

"In the course of special operations [over the last year], 16 members of Byutukayev's gang were neutralized, among whom were militants who had arrived from Ukraine. Thus, as a result of timely measures taken, it was possible to prevent the commission of numerous crimes and the death of people," the statement says.

