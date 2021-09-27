UrduPoint.com

Militants In Aleppo Tried To Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Militants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Five Syrian soldiers were wounded as militants attempted to force their way from a Turkey-controlled area in the province of Aleppo, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"In the Aleppo province, near the Basselhaya village, militants from illegal armed groups attempted to cross the line of contact with the Syrian armed forces in the direction of Tall Rifat from the territory controlled by Turkish armed forces," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said, adding that five Syrian soldiers were wounded in combat.

At least 10 militants sustained injuries as well, while another five were blown up by land mines, he added. The militants are said to have retreated to their starting positions.

"In the past 24 hours, 23 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (3 attacks), Hama (4 attacks) and Aleppo (2 attacks)," Kulit said.

The number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 15, the official reported.

